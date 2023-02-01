Rama: Reorganization will be implemented at City Hall soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A reorganization of the different offices and departments at the Cebu City Hall will be implemented soon, according to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Rama also warned underperforming employees that they will not be tolerated.

He asked them to tender their resignations if they do not shape up.

“We will be working it (reorganization) out so that it would be soon. I do not have to count how many [offices will be affected], but we always look forward to what is our goal. If our goal is accountability and transparency, then it brings us toward [looking for] the right person [for the job],” the mayor said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31.

Rama said that this 2023, his administration will focus on improving the brand of service that is being delivered by City Hall employees. It is for this reason that he wanted to go after underperforming employees.

“Soon, I will exercise my management prerogative and do my pencil-pushing on the outcome of their output, when they will be sitting together, the city administrator and the secretary to the mayor,” he added.

Rama said he earlier talked to Josephus Gimenez, a city hall consultant with human relations expertise, to seek his advice on how they should go about their review of the employees’ performance.

Gimenez will also be working closely with City Administrator Ma. Suzanne Ardosa and Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Collin Rosell, and the Human Resource Department on the conduct of employees’ training.

RELATED STORIES

Rama wants lifestyle check for City Hall workers

Rama to City Hall officials, employees in garbage collection mess: Take leave of absence

Rama: 3,000 CH employees risk losing jobs in the next 6 months

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.