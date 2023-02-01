‘Capt. A’ Balais on a mission for a cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renowned para athlete Arnold “Captain A” Balais will embark on a treacherous journey as he is set to climb the country’s highest peak, Mount Apo, for a noble cause.

The 48-year-old Balais is organizing the “Climb for Everlasting Hope” this May to raise funds for the Everlasting Hope Cebu, a non-profit ministry which helps children with cancer.

“The main purpose of this climb is to help Everlasting Hope Cebu raise funds to be used for the needs of the center,” said Balais in an interview with CDN Digital.

Besides being a fund-raiser, the climb also marks Balais’ 10th anniversary of his first climb in Mount Apo, which is the Philippines’ highest mountain at 2,954 meters, or 9,692 feet.

Balais is best known for being the team captain of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc (PADS) dragon boat team which ruled numerous international competitions, including the Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida in 2022.

Challenging but motivated

“I’m very motivated kay seeing the children fighting cancer gives me strength to go on,” Balais said.

However, Balais admitted that climbing Mount Apo will be very challenging due to various factors, including the weather.

“I think the weather will matter because if it will always rain, it is prone to landslides. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate,” Balais said, adding age is also a factor.

Since the climb will still be in May, Balais said he has enough time to prepare.

“We will have pre climbs here,” he said.

Balais will be accompanied by five other climbers in his attempt, which is tentatively scheduled on May 28 to 30.

Balais is calling out those with generous hearts to donate to the Everlasting Hope Cebu to help children fighting cancer.

