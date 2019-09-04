FACES OF CEBU: Arnold Balais, 45
FACES OF CEBU: Arnold Balais, 45
“I was fourteen when I experienced the most tragic moment in my life. I met an accident while playing basketball. It’s very hard having to experience that at a young age. I lost my leg, but my Mom has always been there for me.
One time I asked her, “Nay, how did we survive this?” She told me that the most important things in life are not just physical things, and that it’s okay that I lost my leg because I am still here. I am still capable of living out more of what life has to offer.
Since I grew up in a province, my exposure to sports made me an athletic person. I’m a former para-athlete and competed in various tournaments until I decided to retire in 2018. That was when I found out about the dragon boat. It was very challenging because it’s a team sport. I can say that my inspiration in all these is my Nanay.
I always think not to dwell in the past and relieve the moments when I didn’t have any disabilities yet, when I still had my other leg, because it is when I feel down. Instead, I think of what I have now and live with what I have. Focus on my strengths and then whatever weaknesses I have, I just improve it.”
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.