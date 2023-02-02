Recognition set for nursing student who saved victim in neck slashing incident 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A nursing student was lauded for helping the victim of a bloody, neck-slashing incident along C. Padilla Street last Monday, January 3o, 2023.

The University of Cebu (UC) commended Angyl Faith Ababat, a second-year nursing student at their school, for quickly responding to the aid of Bernadeta Zamora.

“Kudos! Angyl for the kind deed and genuity that you showed to people in need,” the university said in a statement released on its official Facebook page.

Zamora, a 54-year-old fruit vendor, was the victim of a gruesome, neck-slashing incident in downtown Cebu City last Monday, closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos of which circulated on social media.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is also set to recognize Ababat during their flag-raising ceremony this Monday, February 6.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, in a teleconference with reporters, said the police wanted to recognize her exemplary actions and courage in saving the life of the fruit vendor.

“Wa gyud sha nagduha-duha sa pagtabang… Nagpakita siya sa iyahang kaisog. Nagpakita siya sa iyahang maayong pamatasan na siya mismo isip usa ka nurse,” said Dalogdog.

The CCPO official added that the public should be inspired by Ababat’s actions, which is to help those in distress.

A heated altercation between Zamora and her live-in partner, identified as Edwin Salazar Lumacad, got physical after the latter slashed the former’s neck.

Lumacad attempted to flee but bystanders and passersby caught up with him, and reported the incident to the nearest police, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage uploaded on social media showed how the suspect committed the crime and walked away right after.

In the videos, passersby including Ababat, and several students standing right beside Zamora, were seen helping the vendor, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to police, Zamora is still confined at the hospital but is already making progress in her recovery.

In an interview with officials from their university, Ababat said she was hesitant to help the elderly, adding that other pre-medicine and medicine students were within the vicinity.

When Zamora was about to collapse, she said she immediately rushed to her side.

“Thankful sad ko sa akong mga RLE Clinical Instructors sa UC kay they taught us man sad the basics and especially sa wound care,” Ababat added.

