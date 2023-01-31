Victim in gruesome slashing in C. Padilla in critical condition
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The victim of a gruesome neck slashing incident that happened in C. Padilla Street in downtown Cebu City, videos of which went viral on social media, is in critical condition.
Police from the Waterfront Police Station (Station 3) nabbed the suspect, identified as Edwin Salazar Lumacad, shortly after committing the crime last Monday, January 30.
The victim was Lumacad’s live-in partner, a fruit vendor named Bernadeta Zamora.
Investigators said Lumacad and Zamora got into a heated altercation while the latter was selling fruits on C. Padilla Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.
The altercation escalated when Lumacad, who was armed himself with a knife, began slashing the woman’s neck.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage uploaded on social media showed how the suspect committed the crime and walked away right after.
Also in the video, passersby, including a nursing student, standing right beside Zamora were seen helping the vendor who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.
Police added that bystanders pursued and successfully caught Lumacad around 3:10 p.m, and reported the incident to the police who arrested the suspect in the area where concerned citizens nabbed him.
Authorities ruled jealousy as the motive behind the bloody incident.
