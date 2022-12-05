Cebu City officials give two Nursing Licensure Exam top notchers ‘gifts’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two top notchers in the November 2022 Nursing Licensure Examinations, who are graduates of the Cebu Technological University-Cebu City Medical Center (CTU-CCMC) College of Nursing, will get all expense-paid trips to Korea for two with pocket money as a gift from Cebu City officials.

Mayor Michael Rama made the announcement in a short program that was held after the Monday morning flag raising ceremony, December 5, 2022, at Plaza Sugbo.

The two are Phoebe Joy Dingcong (top 8) and Carmela Bihag (top 10).

In a social media post, Councilor Joel Garganera, said that the “gift” is on top of the other incentives that the two top notchers will get from City Hall.

Rama, Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia, and other city officials recognized the two top notchers on Monday morning.

Garganera said that the city officials will personally shoulder the expenses and no government funds will be used for the said incentive.

“No government funds, from the good heart of the mayor, vice mayor, and friends. Akoy maningil ani,” he said.

The city council also recognized the other exam passers as well as the officials of CTU-CCMC College of Nursing for the school’s 100-percent passing rate in the exams.

A total of 20 graduates from Cebu-based schools landed in the Top 10 of the recently concluded nursing licensure exams.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the licensure exams on Wednesday, November 30.

The PRC also announced that 18,529 of the 24,903 who took the exams passed.

