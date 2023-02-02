Senior high students of Mandaue nat’l high school show entrepreneurial skills in one-day bazaar 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Senior high students of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (MCCNHS) showcased their entrepreneural skills in a one-day bazaar organized on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Each group set up a booth displaying a variety of foods and items for other students to enjoy.

They implemented different strategies to entice customers to buy their products, majority of which were made by them.

A group selling pastries even wore a chef uniform.

Before the day of the activity, each group were asked to pass a proposal containing their products, requirements for making it, and how they came up with it, among others that were approved by their entrepreneural teachers, said Justine Estrera, president of the school’s Supreme Student Government.

The students were very happy that they were again able to conduct the activity after it was halted for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is part of the senior high students curriculum and is conducted yearly.

As graduating student, they said that the subject is very helpful to them.

“Especially sa students nga naa gyuy skills nga wala pa na develop, also the way unsaon nila pag-use. As a student pwede sa mi mahimo nga entrepreneur in our own way like online selling. This is a way nga unsaon namo pag-enhance and pag-earn og money by ourselves,” said Angela Mae Velanggo.

(Especially to the students, who have skills that have not been developed yet, and also the way on how to use them. As a student, we can be an entrepreneur in our own way like online selling. This is a way for us to learn how to enhance and earn money by ourselves.)

“Dili lang entrepreneural kay maenhance man namo amoang communication skills sa pamaagi sa pagbaligya, amoang mathematical skills sa pagpanukli ug pagtally sa amoang profit. And, of course, ang amoang logical skills kay pagcreate pa lang sa product, pagcreate pa lang sa business plan maggamit baya sa brain,” said Estrera.

(It is not only our entrepreneurial skills that we can enhance but also our communication skills through selling, our mathematical skills through giving the right change, and in tallying for our profit. And, of course, our logical skills because in creating our product, creating our business plan, we are using our brain.)

