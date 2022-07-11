Project Ambit: 30 students of Mandaue public high school benefited from it

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some 30 students of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (MCCNHS) were chosen and became beneficiaries of Project AMBIT or Ang Matag Bata Importanteng Tudluan.

The school today, July 11, presented the accomplishment roll-out of the project, where those 30 chosen vulnerable students were given a chance to really learn through the help of the Supreme Student government.

Marilou Mabansag, the school’s principal, said the 30 students were chosen through the School Monitoring Evaluation and Assessment (SMEA).

The goal of Project Ambit is to reach out to vulnerable students of MCCNHS to provide opportunities for them to realize their potential as youths and responsible citizens of the community through development of small scale projects that addresses the identified needs of MCCNHS students.

Project AMBIT was spearheaded by the Urban Development Project of World Vision and sponsored by the World Vision Singapore.

Aside from that Project Ambit is build a community of youth, maximizing the presence of the Supreme Student Government, to reach out to struggling children in school. It is a prototype of the Youth Expedition Project-Go Online (YEPGO).

During the accomplishment roll-out, the MCCNHS presented all the activities that were conducted during the duration of the implementation of the program such as sub-projects that could contribute to the solution of issues faced by the students.

The teachers and faculty were able to identify three issues that needed to be address which was financial, module distribution and retrieval, and well-being.

From that, a series of seminars with different resource speakers were held such as financial literacy, time management and mental health awareness.

The project started in March and lasted in April. It was conducted every Saturday and Tuesday.

Justine Yuan Estrera, the president of the school’s Supreme Student Government, said she hoped that the beneficiaries would share and inspire other students and youths in their communities.

Mabansag, the school’s principal, said the program would now be conducted yearly.

RELATED STORIES

DepEd completes education road map

DepEd-7 urges parents to enroll kids to school early

case reported in schools in the region

DepEd-7 targets inoculating 75% of teachers, personnel

Students back to campuses for in-person classes starting August

DepEd prods all schools to resume 100% face-to-face classes for SY 2022-23

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy