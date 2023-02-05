Police dies during marathon in Cebu
Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), identified the fatality as Patrolman Lee Rodrocks Carbonilla, who is currently assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in the region (RMFB-7).
Pelare said that Carbonilla suddenly collapsed as he was running.
Carbonilla was already dead when brought to a nearby hospital, according to the attending physician.
The cause of his death was Acute Decompensated Heart Failure, Pelare added.
