Police dies during marathon in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police officer died after he collapsed while joining a fun run that traversed the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cebu City early morning on Sunday, February 5.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), identified the fatality as Patrolman Lee Rodrocks Carbonilla, who is currently assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in the region (RMFB-7).

Pelare said that Carbonilla suddenly collapsed as he was running.

Carbonilla was already dead when brought to a nearby hospital, according to the attending physician.

The cause of his death was Acute Decompensated Heart Failure, Pelare added.

