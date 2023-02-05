Police dies during marathon in Cebu

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña February 05,2023 - 01:30 PM
Police dies during marathon in Cebu

Runners participating during the marathon held in CCLEX last Sunday, February 5, 2023. | CDN Digital Photo by Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police officer died after he collapsed while joining a fun run that traversed the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cebu City early morning on Sunday, February 5.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), identified the fatality as Patrolman Lee Rodrocks Carbonilla, who is currently assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in the region (RMFB-7).

Pelare said that Carbonilla suddenly collapsed as he was running.

Carbonilla was already dead when brought to a nearby hospital, according to the attending physician.

The cause of his death was Acute Decompensated Heart Failure, Pelare added.

OTHER STORIES

Mother arrested for abandoning toddler to die at home

Sprint legend Lydia de Vega dies aged 57

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, Cebu city news, Cebu Daily News, Cebu Police, marathon, police
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.