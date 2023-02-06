Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award

LOS ANGELES – Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade.

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Earlier, the singer was absent when she won best R&B song for “Cuff It.” Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic. He later handed the award to Beyonce at her seat in the audience.

She remained in contention for the night’s top awards – song of the year, record of the year and album of the year, an accolade she has never won.

Beyonce faces a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Bad Bunny, Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Styles won best pop vocal album for “Harry’s House,” which also was in the race for album of the year.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life,” Styles, 29, said as he held his Grammy trophy. He performed his single “As It Was” during the ceremony, decked head to toe in silver fringe.

RELATED STORIES

Beyonce tops US songs chart for first time in over a decade

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process ‘corrupt’