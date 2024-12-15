Bohol’s first Anos Fonacier Service Excellence Awards: A homage to a trailblazer, an honor to earnest workforces

In a groundbreaking initiative to recognize the unsung heroes forwarding Bohol’s hospitality industry, the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Inc. (BAHRR) proudly hosted the inaugural Anos Fonacier Service Excellence Awards on December 9, 2024.

The first Anos Fonacier Service Excellence Awards celebrate not only the visionary who redefined the province’s tourism landscape but also the individuals who continue to embody his legacy of service excellence.

The prestigious gathering serves a heartfelt tribute to the “Father of Bohol Tourism,” Anos Fonacier, who in the early days envisioned the island’s potential and made relentless efforts to make Bohol a world-class destination. Relatively, it is the fruition of BAHRR President and Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao General Manager Doer Escoto’s leadership and passion for service.

“It’s time to honor and pay tribute to a true trailblazer, Anos Fonacier. His visionary leadership and pioneering efforts laid the foundation for the flourishing tourism industry we celebrate today,” cites Doer Escoto.

Escoto also added that the event intends to bring to the spotlight all the people who have been instrumental in boosting Bohol’s hospitality sector and hopes to motivate more people to work with excellence as their foreword.

The ceremony set the stage for recognizing excellence across three distinct categories: Associate, Executive, and Supervisory roles, encompassing both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals.

Inaugural awardees

Behind Bohol’s transformative allure lies the dedication of countless individuals who work tirelessly to ensure that every visitor enters feeling the Boholano brand of warmth and leaves with cherished memories in the island. Among the first recipients of the coveted recognition are as follows:

Joveline May Arceño , Sales and Marketing Associate of Oceanica – Formerly South Palms (Associate Category – Front of the House)

John Mar Ampoloquio , a Cook at Belian Hotel (Associate Category – Back of the House)

Victor Catian , Food and Beverage Head Supervisor of the Bohol Beach Club (Supervisory Category – Front of the House)

Ruthy Ann Dumanat , Assistant HR Manager of the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao (Supervisory Category – Back of the House)

Fe Ginete , Director of Sales and Marketing of Oceanica – Formerly South Palms (Executive Category – Front of the House)

Deanna Mae Arecto , Executive Housekeeper of the Bohol Beach Club (Executive Category – Back of the House)

Every nominee had to undergo a series of interviews and assessments before rightfully choosing the deserving individuals to be hailed as inaugural awardees. Nonetheless, all of them, as well as those who have yet to qualify, are the backbone of the industry, embodying dedication, innovation, and service excellence.

“They [are] recognized for their efforts, though how little [they are]; they play a significant role. Every aspect of the industry, whether those policymakers, those implementers, or even those doing the actual service to the guest, will also have an understanding of how important their role is,” Atty. Abel Damalerio emphasizes, representing Congressman Edgar Chatto.

The establishments represented were leading names in Bohol’s hospitality scene, such as the Bohol Beach Club, Belian Hotel, Oceanica Resort – Formerly South Palms, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao, and Modala Beach Resort. Their participation underscored the collaborative spirit that drives Bohol’s thriving tourism sector.

Legacy of the visionary

Set against the tranquil shores of the Bohol Beach Club, the first Anos Fonacier Service Excellence Awards resonated deeply with both symbolic and historical significance.

As one of Anos Fonacier’s groundbreaking contributions, the resort is a living reminder of his vision to transform Bohol into a sought-after destination.

“When [Anos Fonacier] purchased the property, his goal really was to develop Panglao into a tourist destination. If there’s one thing that he’s good at, it is his foresight. He can see things that we can’t seem to predict or think off,” narrates Allan Santos, the General Manager of the Bohol Beach Club.

Anos Fonacier’s grandson Paulo Fonacier also shared that “[Anos Fonacier] introduced tourism as a driving force for key economic roles.” Additionally, he highlighted that his grandfather instilled in their family the essence of imperfection and the necessity of making mistakes for redirection and recalibration.

Today, the Bohol Beach Club has become a hotspot among tourists, may it be Asians, Westerners, or Europeans. With its magnificent beachfront, cozy accommodations, and enthralling attractions, it is positioned to become every guest’s escape from the hussle and noise.

Further, what’s crystal clear is that Anos Fonacier’s pioneering efforts paved the way for countless opportunities, not just for the island’s development but for its people, empowering them to showcase their talents and hospitality to the world.

Bright future for Bohol’s tourism

The assemblage is not merely a celebration of individuality and collective achievement—it is a pledge to uphold the high standard set by Anos Fonacier and the dedicated community he inspired.

Through strategic partnerships, infrastructure investments, and sustainable development initiatives, the local government has consistently supported the growth of the industry while safeguarding Bohol’s natural and cultural heritage. Programs that enhance workforce training, promote eco-tourism, and attract global travelers are testaments to its commitment to building on Fonacier’s legacy.

“Aside from our tourism sites, we are also promoting the people and culture of Bohol because, as what [is known], Bohol is abundant with tourism sites, but now we are also exploring cultures, products, and the people that we want the world and also the Philippines to know,” cites 2nd District Board Member and the Chairperson for the Committee on Tourism Jiselle Rae Aumentado-Villamor.

The synergy between the private sector, represented by organizations like BAHRR, and the proactive initiatives of the local government ensures that Bohol remains a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and hospitality for many years to come.

Truth be told, while Fonacier’s vision laid the groundwork for Bohol’s transformation, it is always the people, institutions, and the necessary initiatives that breathe life into this vision today.

For more information about the event, check out the official Facebook page of the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Inc. (BAHRR).



