WATCH: Vilma Santos overjoyed upon meeting granddaughter Isabella Rose for the first time

For the first time since the birth of Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola’s daughter last month, they showed the first meeting between veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto and her first granddaughter, Isabella Rose.

In a video posted on YouTube by Mendiola, she and Manzano narrated the birth of “Baby Peanut,” who was born December 28 last year, until she received her first visitor — grandma Vilma, whose real name was Rosa Vilma, and from which “Rosie” got her name.

The video also showed Mendiola introducing Santos as Rosie’s grandmother, while the latter was spotted clapping excitedly.

“I can carry her (but) juskolord, natatakot ako sa kanya!” she said.

As Santos was cradling baby Isabella Rose, the video suddenly shifted to Manzano, who quipped, “Kinakabahan ako. Parang first time lang nito humawak ng bata. Feeling ko nabagsak ako nung bata ako kaya ako naging ganito.” (I’m nervous. It seems like this is her first time to hold a baby. I have a feeling that she dropped me when I was still a baby, that’s why I became like this.)

Santos shared Mendiola’s video on Instagram. “Momsie will always be here for you, Baby Rosie (our Peanut),” she said.

Fans of the Star for all Seasons can’t help but relate to her excitement, as seen in the comments of her post, with some hoping that the baby would inherit some of her genes as she grows older.

One @telet0204 said, “You have such [a] beautiful apo. I hope she’ll get your charisma [and grow up to be like you], a kindhearted and loving person loved by many people.”

Another @mahusaymagpic noted, “Nakakatuwa po kayo bilang Grandma. Kitang kita ang pagkasabik at tuwa nyo sa unang apo nyo (It makes me happy to see you as a grandmother. Your excitement and joy over seeing your first grandchild is so infectious to see as a viewer).”

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021. The celebrity couple marked their baby’s first month by revealing her face to the public, where her gentle eyes and plump cheeks made her appear to have a striking resemblance to Santos. EDV

