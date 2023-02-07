Thirsty Football Cup kicks off Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s all systems go for the much-awaited Thirsty Football Cup that will unfold on Friday, February 10, at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch.

A total of 222 teams will vie for supremacy in 13 categories of the three-day football tournament, which features a festival-format competition.

A coaches’ meeting was held last week to iron out all concerns before the tournament kicks off. The meeting was headed by organizers John Pages, Neil Montesclaros, and Chad Songalia.

It was also attended by Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale, who promised to provide assistance to the organizers to ensure the tournament’s success.

During the meeting, the organizers revealed that the matches will start at 5 p.m. on Friday and will run until late night. During the weekend, the matches will start earlier at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s matches will feature women’s open, mixed open, and 40-above categories.

On Saturday, the Players 7, Players 9, Players 11, Girls 15, Girls 17, Boys 13, Boys 15, and Boys 17 will take center stage.

The coveted men’s open and the Boys 19 games will be played on Sunday.

The Thirsty Football Cup is one of the much-awaited football tournaments in Cebu. It is returning after a two-year-hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thirsty Football Cup is also one of the longest-running football tournaments as it started way back in 2003.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Thirsty Football Cup: 2,600 footballers to compete in Feb. tourney

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP