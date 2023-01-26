Thirsty Football Cup : 2,600 footballers to compete in Feb. tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 2,600 players will strut their wares in the upcoming 17th Thirsty Football Cup from Feb. 10 to 12, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

After the Jan. 25, 2023 registration deadline, the organizers of one of Cebu’s longest-running football tournaments drew a total of 222 teams which has an estimated 2,600 players to field in.

According to one of the organizers, John Pages, who is also the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman, that 27 out-of-town teams are also competing in the tournament.

These visiting teams are from Barotac Nuevo of Iloilo, Capiz City, Bacolod City, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental; San Carlos City and Dumaguete, Negros Oriental; Butuan; Davao City; Panglao Island, Bohol; Maasin, Leyte; Palapag, Northern Leyte; Badian, Argao, Talisay City, and other towns in Cebu Province.

“After a hiatus of three years, the biggest football festival in Cebu is back with over 222 teams. Thirsty has been a big part of football development in Cebu,” said one of the organizers, Chad Songalia who is also a board member of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

“A good number of players, who became national players, playing professionally, playing in collegiate leagues like the UAAP and NCAA, have played multiple times in the Thirsty Cup. The event has become a staple in Cebu football,” said Songalia.

At the same time, Cebu’s top football teams from the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), University of San Carlos (USC), Paref Springdale, and Abellana National School (ANS) will be competing in the tournament.

For his part, Bunny Pages, the president of Pages Holdings Inc. which owns Thirsty Juices and Shakes, said that they would remain grateful in supporting football to promote health and exercise to everyone.

“Our family has always been involved with sports and the Thirsty Cup is one of the premier events that we organize. Big thanks to my son Charlie, who helped organize this event together with Neil Montesclaros, Milky Cañete, Chad Songalia and a few others. We are happy to not only support football and sports but to help promote good health and exercise,” Pages said.

A coaches’ meeting will be held on Feb. 1, 2023, at 2:45 PM at the House of Lechon along Acacia Street. Meanwhile, out-of-town teams can attend via Zoom.

RELATED STORIES

PH women’s football coach here to observe tryouts for nat’l youth teams

PH Women’s Nat’l team has new head coach

Stajcic extends coaching contract with PWNFT

CVFA reverts to CFA as Bohol establishes own football association

What Philippine football needs

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.