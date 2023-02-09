February 8, 2023 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES) – Secure luxurious savings on a bespoke resort getaway when Club Serena Resort comes to the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2023 on February 10-12.

The Club’s opulent suites and villas will be discounted at up to 55% off on single-night stays. Two-night stays will sell for as low as Php 10,000 net for two nights, from Php 20,000 net; while three-night stays will be at Php 13,500 net for all three nights, from Php 30,000 net. All rates include welcome amenities upon arrival, daily breakfast, and a complimentary 30 minutes on the kayak or paddle board.

Similarly, dive services will be on discounted rates such as the Snorkeling/Sardine Run with boat transfers, equipment, and guide at only Php 800 net and the PADI Discover Scuba Program at only Php 3,600 net.

Vouchers have a validity period of up to one year from the date of purchase.

Located along the stretch of white sand beach in Moalboal, the Club is a destination resort boasting a relaxed luxury vibe. Its sixteen suites and villas are designed in modern Filipino vernacular while the all-day dining restaurant, Mira, serves the best of world cuisine.

This beachfront property stands along one of the country’s biggest marine protected areas, the Tañon Strait. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

See Club Serena Resort in booth 48 in the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2023 in the Activity Area of Ayala Center Cebu on February 10-12, 2023.

For more information, call Jeziel at 0917-872-6367, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, visit the official Facebook and Instagram pages at @ClubSerenaResort.

Club Serena Resort is the pioneer property of Aragma, a subsidiary of AppleOne Properties, Inc. Discover relaxed luxury when you discover the Club.

