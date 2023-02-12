LOOK: Ben&Ben’s Miguel Guico, girlfriend Karelle Bulan are now married

Miguel Guico of the nine-piece folk pop band Ben&Ben announced that he has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Karelle Bulan.

The singer treated fans to a glimpse of their wedding, showing him and Bulan in their wedding attire in front of the altar, through his Instagram page on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Umaga na sa ating duyan. Sa hirap at ginhawa, lungkot at ligaya, ikaw ang kasama, ang aking mahiwaga,” he captioned his post, taking a few lines from the band’s hit song “Araw-Araw.”

The couple was also seen posing for a photo with the rest of the band, namely Paolo Guico, Poch Barretto, Toni Muñoz, Jam Villanueva, Agnes Reoma, Andrew de Pano, Patricia Lasaten and Keifer Cabugao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Benjamin (@miguelbenjamin_

Reoma and De Pano also gave more glimpses of the couple’s wedding as well as the reception through their respective Instagram pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agnes Reoma (@agnesreoma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew De Pano (@andrewdepano)

Fellow celebrities Jolina Magdangal, Paolo Valenciano and Shaira Luna were among those who sent their congratulatory greetings and best wishes to the couple.

