Lapu-Lapu police reminds those going on a date to prioritize safety 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—If you’re going out on a date this Valentine’s Day, make sure it’s in a place where police are visible.

This is the reminder of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) for couples or lovers going on a date on Tuesday night, February 14, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon, deputy chief of operation of the LCPO, said couples and lovers should always keep in mind to prioritize safety this Valentine’s Day and not give lawless elements a chance to strike.

Alarcon urged lovers to visit places with police visibility to ensure their safety this Valentine’s day.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of the LCPO, also urged the public to help the police by going only to places that are secured and safe.

“Again, I am reminding everyone that out safety and security is our responsibility,” said Lim.

Alarcon said they will be deploying urban and mobile patrollers to places of convergence this Valentine’s Day such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants, among others.

But should people opt to go to areas where police are not visible, Lim is urging them to always be alert for lawless elements who might want to take advantage of the celebration.

“Pero kung ato gyung pilion nga didto ta sa lugar nga wala ang police, sa ako nang giingong atong safety and security is our responsibility. So tabangan pod nato ang police nga safe ta against crimes or criminal elements,” he said.

