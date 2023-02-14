Pesquera welcomes idea of a ‘cruise terminal’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government is open to creating a cruise terminal as one of the ways to boost tourism in the city.

Cebu City Tourism Commission (CCTC) chairperson Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera welcomed the idea of the Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines, Gerard Hou Wei Hong, who praised the beauty of Cebu City and suggested that it should be equipped with a cruise terminal.

The Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines paid Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama a courtesy visit on Monday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2023, to discuss possible partnerships and other future initiatives.

According to Pesquera, it is an honor for the city to get such praise from the ambassador of a country that Cebu City looks up to.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his administration bids for a “Singapore-like Cebu City” in terms of cleanliness and progress.

The Singapore’s ambassador to the country also assured Rama on Monday that whatever the city is working on, Singapore is happy and willing to share their experiences.

Pesquera said should the cruise terminal idea be considered in the near future and be realized, they will prioritize inter-island coverage in the Philippines so that the tourist destinations in the Philippines will grow even more.

Once this is successful, the international coverage will follow, which is expected to increase the number of international visitors in Cebu.

As of now, the CCTC and Cebu Alliance of Tour Operation Specialists, Inc. (CATOS) launched a sunset cruise from Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) shipyard en route to Mactan Island and vice-versa aboard the Hallacat yacht to promote its coastal landscape.

