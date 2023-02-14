Anti-illegal drug advocates to be launched in Central Visayas 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 800 Anti-Illegal Drug Advocates (AIDA) will soon partner with police in Central Visayas in their war against illegal drugs.

These advocates are former drug users who surrendered themselves and underwent and completed the government’s drug rehabilitation program since 2016. These advocates also underwent basic training to instill discipline.

The advocates participated in a dry run held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The official launching of AIDA under the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Benjur Abalos, secretary of the DILG, and Police General Rodolfo Azurin, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), will grace the launching of AIDA.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that a job fair also awaits these anti-illegal drugs advocates on Sunday as the government’s help for their livelihood.

“Our local chief executives, our businesses in Region 7 already gave their commitment para mabigyan ng trabaho yung advocates natin sa illegal drugs (so that our advocates against illegal drugs will be given jobs.),” Bearis said.

Bearis added that they will partner with these advocates and continue to monitor them in case they will return to doing illegal drug activities.

“We will ensure that the full force of the law will be applied. So [we ephasized that to them]. We are exerting our best effort, we are sacrificing for their good and welfare, not only for themselves but for the family as well,” he added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Close to 1K drug surrenderees turn anti-illegal drug advocates in Talisay City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP