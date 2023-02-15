PH internet broadband picked up speed in January — NTC

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ fixed broadband speed increased in January 2023, according to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) reported on Tuesday.

Citing data from Ookla Speedtest Global Index, the NTC said there has been a 26.39 percent improvement in broadband speed since the start of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term in July 2022, which saw a speed of 75.62 megabits per second (mbps).

“The country’s fixed broadband median speed improved to 88.13 mbps from the 87.13 mbps registered the month before,” said the NTC.

The mobile median speed, however, decreased from 25.12 mbps to 24.59 mbps, the NTC added.

According to the NTC, there was an increase in local government unit permits granted to telecommunications firms from July 2020 to December 2022.

“Improvement in internet speed is largely attributed to this development as telcos are able to fast-track building infrastructure (cellular towers and fiber optic network) necessary in boosting services and connectivity,” said the NTC in a statement.

The NTC said that it also welcomes the entry of Starlink by tech mogul Elon Musk.

Starlink internet services for home users will be available by late 2024.

