BRT Project finally breaks ground Feb. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several postponements, the ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase One of the long-awaited Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is finally scheduled on Feb. 27, 2023.

This was confirmed by Engineer Bu Varquez, the city’s BRT project overseer, in a text message to CDN Digital on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

“Yes. The final date was announced by PMS yesterday,” he told CDN Digital.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) director Eduardo Montealto, Jr., also earlier told CDN Digital that the date for the groundbreaking would be on Feb. 27.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) earlier reported that the proponents and the contractor of the Cebu BRT plan to break ground in January this year.

However, because of the conflict of schedule between Mayor Michael Rama and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., it did not push through.

The Department of Transportation awarded the contract for Package 1 of the BRT project to Hunan Road and Bridge (HNRB) Construction, a contractor based in Hunan, China, in November 2022.

Package 1 of the BRT starts from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard and right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave.

On Wednesday, top executives of HNRB Construction, including its general manager Guo YangXiao and BCG project manager head Huang Qunhong, paid a visit to the office of Mayor Michael Rama to discuss developments on the BRT Project. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cuenco: I don’t think DOTr can deliver BRT promise on time

May targets for BRT unaccomplished, City dad urges DOTr to hasten implementation

Tomas and Dino squabble anew over BRT

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP