Badian dad wants town buildings checked for structural integrity

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Badian is planning to inspect the structural integrity of buildings situated in the town.

Councilor Joseph Balbona, chairman of the committee on infrastructure in the Sangguniang Bayan, said that he will propose such a move in the council as preparation for possible calamities, especially earthquakes.

“Nindot na labi na karon naa nata’y climate change, wala ta kabalo unsay mahitabo nga kalamidad. So ato na i-take up puhon like earthquke, kun ingon-ana kakusog, makaya ba sa building,” Balbona said.

Earlier, Turkey and Syria were struck by a 7.8 magnitude quake wherein many buildings were destroyed and thousands of lives were lost.

Aside from this, Balbona said he also planned to propose an ordinance that will require newly-constructed buildings in the town to be earthquake resilient.

He added that he will coordinate with the Office of the Building Officials and the Engineering Department in inspecting buildings.

“Pero basin sa Engineering Department, ila sad nang gitan-aw ba kay safety man gyud ilang gikuan, ayha ka magtukod ila man gyud i-check kung safety ba imong building,” he added.

Badian is a 3rd class municipality located in southwestern Cebu with a population of 43,735 according to the 2020 census. /rcg

