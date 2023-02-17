Bill to provide stipends for gov’t interns of DOLE program pushed in House

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bill institutionalizing the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) government internship program is being pushed in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama, Cebu City second district, filed the proposed House Bill 6926, or the Government Internship Program of 2022, where all interns serving the agencies and offices in the government may soon receive a Salary Grade 1 or a stipend 75 percent of the existing rate of Step 1, Salary Grade 1 of the government salary standardization law.

“The Government Internship Program (GIP) aims to provide opportunities and to engage the youth to serve the general public in government agencies and offices, both at national and local levels,” Rama said in a statement.

“The program offers an opportunity to individuals, who are considering entering the civil service and who wish to learn from public servants. It also provides an avenue for these young interns to bring in their energy, idealism, and their attitude towards innovation, to government service,” he added.

Rama filed his bill last January 2023.

The bill will allow the youth aged 18 to 30 years old with no work experience, to avail of the program as long as they meet the qualifications stated under Section 7 of the said bill.

The bill is also not only limited to students who are seeking experience in the government but also to disadvantaged individuals like victims of armed conflict, rebel returnees, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and even indigenous beneficiaries.

Stipend for interns

Rama said that the current practice of the internship would “add a burden” to students as some of them would not receive an allowance or stipend.

“We have proposed that interns shall be provided with a stipend amounting to 75 percent of the existing rate of Step 1, Salary Grade 1 of the government salary standardization law. With this, we can encourage more interns to take their internship in government offices,” he said.

Under the proposed GIP, the internship period will be for three to six months, and interns could have a chance to be hired or absorbed as a contractual, temporary, or regular employee.

Rama said that as the GIP aims to provide a stipend to every individual enrolled in the GIP, the bill will prioritize indigents applicants.

Should the bill be passed into law, DOLE will be the lead agency to manage and supervise the program implementation.

“As someone who entered public service at a young age, I can say that this program will surely open a lot of doors for interested applicants and provide them with a fruitful experience, while also giving them a new appreciation for public service and volunteerism. Serving the public, doing something that helps improve people’s lives, gives you a deep sense of fulfillment which I hope they experience,” he said.

On the proposed bill, interns will also be entitled to insurance coverage of not less than P50,000.| with PR

/dbs

