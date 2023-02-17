Hearts of Gold Foundation, Inc. and Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue holds 10th art exhibit for a cause

Hearts of Gold Foundation, Inc. in cooperation with Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue Staff Association, opened its 10th charity art display: “An Art Exhibit by Cebuano artists.”

The exhibit is organized annually to raise money for the beneficiaries of the foundation and for open heart surgery patients of the hospital in need of financial assistance.









“The reason why is because, you know how expensive open heart surgeries are, and we really need the financial support. So through these art exhibits, the Hearts of Gold foundation is a beneficiary. In that event, our cardiac patients, who belong to the lower social economic class, can benefit from the surgeries and from the financial help that the foundation affords us,” said Dr. Maria Rosan Trani, MD, Chairman of the Section of Cardiology in Chong Hua Hospital.

Thirty percent of the sales will be donated to charity.

It is the ambition of the foundation and the association to make sure that money will not serve as a hindrance for cardiac patients to receive the necessary medical treatment. The purpose of the charity events held every month of February across different locations of the hospital is to extend a helping hand to patients who cannot easily afford open heart surgery and other necessary procedures.

From 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., visitors can marvel at the incredible art pieces and purchase them at the Upper Ground Floor Lobby of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. The art exhibit will run until Feb. 24,2023.

This year’s art exhibit was launched through a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Feb. 14, 2023, Tuesday, which was also the 20th anniversary of the Chong Hua Hospital Heart Institute. The opening was attended by executives of the hospital and some of the invited local artists.

A total of 70 talented individuals shared their masterpieces in this year’s exhibit. Doctors, medical staffs, a lawyer, architects, teachers and professors of art, students, part-time artists, and full-time artists participated in the event.













Acoording to Dr. Lerma Noval, MD, former Director of the Chong Hua Hospital Heart Institute, this event also serves as a way to give exposure to Cebuano artists. It is their way of helping local artists be recognized for their talents and creativity in storytelling.

Lino Venzal was one the artists invited to join the exhibit. He has been painting for more than 20 years and has been participating in the hospital’s art exhibit since the first time it was held.

Venzal said that he joined the exhibit not just for exposure but to also help the cause and encourage other artists in Cebu to pursue their dreams no matter how challenging it would get.

The 10-day art exhibit will run until Feb. 24,2023. | Emmariel Ares