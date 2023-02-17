Capelinha de Fatima Cebu in San Remigio draws a thousand pilgrims daily

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ten months after its consecration, the Capelinha de Fatima Shrine in Lambusan, San Remigio, Cebu has gathered an average of 1,000 pilgrims daily.

Auxiliary Bishop Ruben Labajo, in a press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, said most of the pilgrims of the Capelinha, the latest heritage and religious tourism destination in Cebu, are from Manila, Davao, and other parts of the Visayas.

“It is increasing every day. Lahi ang imong experience didto and lahi sad sa uban siguro nga mga pilgrim sites,” he told reporters.

The Capelinha de Fatima Cebu, consecrated last April 2022, is the only one in the entire country. The shrine is built to promote the devotion of the Our Lady of Fatima.

Currently, scheduled confessions every day from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. are done at the Capelinha.

A mass is also celebrated every day, except Tuesdays, every 10:30 a.m.

With the coming Lenten celebration, Labajo has some reminders for the pilgrims.

He advised pilgrim groups with priests to inform the management of the Capelinha ahead should they plan to celebrate mass at the Capelinha.

“For this coming Lent, tungod kay ang Capelinha duol man sa parokya, amo lang giingnan ang pari didto nga dili g’yod muhimo og activities nga mo duplicate sa parish (like a procession and washing of the feet),” he said.

“Ang ato didto, mga seminars. Duna tay himoong recollections for Lent. Kung unsang mga adlawa, wala pa namo ma decided, but definitely, dunay mga recollections,” he added.

San Remigio Vice Mayor Mariano Martinez, for his part, said this is a welcome development for the municipality.

He also shared that Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia have committed to a project that would improve the about two-kilometer road leading to the Capelinha.

He also welcomed the suggestion of the church to pass a resolution or ordinance that would prohibit the construction of tall buildings surrounding the Capelinha that could destroy the scenery from the shrine. /rcg

