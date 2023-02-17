Maribago causeway: Pump boats plying Olango-Lapu-Lapu route can now use this alternative port

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Pump boats traversing from or to Olango Island can now have an alternative port to dock or use in the main island of Lapu-Lapu with the completion and turnover of the Maribago Causeway Project to the Lapu-Lapu City government.

The P50 million project was turned over officially on Feb. 16 by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth Engineering District.

Engineer Daisy Toledo, district engineer of DPWH 6th Engineering District, said that the project was under the Sustainable Infrastructure Project Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) program.

SIPAG is a convergence project or a special support program which identifies basic priority projects of local government units (LGUs).

“The local government is given the opportunity to converge with the national government addressing basic infrastructure priorities or needs,” Toledo said.

The project was funded P50 million by then Congresswoman Paz Radaza, construction of which started in March 2022.

Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan has also expressed her gratitude to Radaza in implementing the project.

She said that she would also ask barangay captains to submit a list of their priority projects that she could include in her budget in 2024.

“On my term, naa sad tay umaabot nga daghang projects pod (we also have many upcoming projects). So I ask each barangays to submit their proposals, their wishlist para atong maapil ang (so that we can include them and), hopefully, masud gyud sa atong (It can be included in our) GAA (General Appropriations Act) for 2024,” Chan said.

Maribago Barangay Captain Russel Abing also thanked the DPWH for this will decongest other ports from passengers.

