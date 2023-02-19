Minglanilla town to have soccer field, rubberized track oval soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla town in southern Cebu will soon have its own soccer field and a rubberized track oval.

Mayor Rajiv Enad said they hope to finish these two projects before the year ends.

“Atoang gidevelop ang atoang future nga soccer field kay we want to introduce soccer sa Minglanilla because it is a very universal sport. We want to involve our grassroots level,” Enad said.

“Atoang oval atoa ni gi improve nga mahimo ni siyang rubberized oval pareha sa Abellana para maka host tag games sa different schools,” he added.

Minglanilla’s soccer field is approximately 360 meters or 393 yards big which is ‘good enough’ or close to the standard measurement of 400 meters.

This is located beside the town’s Sports Complex in Barangay Poblacion.

Enad added that their town’s soccer field project and the improvement of their track oval is worth millions and this is funded through the assistance from various sources.

And to make sure that the two projects are completed, Enad said that he also plans to tap the assistance of the Cebu Provincial for additional funding.

Enad said the two projects are for the benefit of the people of Minglanilla. They will be given free use of the two facilities while a minimal rate will be charged for out of town players and others who may want to use the area.

And while they work on the two project, Enad said they will also continue with the ongoing renovation of their sports complex in order to maximize its utilization.

The renovation project that will also complete this year is estimated to cost at least P30 million, he added. | With reports from Nina Oliverio

RELATED STORIES:

Mingla reclamation project a go

100-hectare Minglanilla reclamation project gets PRA nod

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP