Crash site of missing Cessna found in Albay

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | February 19,2023 - 06:17 PM
Crash site of missing Cessna found in Albay (Photo from Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo Facebook page)

Crash site of missing Cessna found in Albay (Photo from Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines —  The crash site of the missing Cessna plane reported in Albay has finally been found 32 hours after its disappearance.

According to Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo in a statement, the aircraft crashed on the upper part of Barangay Quirangay, along the Anoling gully, two kilometers from an Incident Command Post of the Forest Rangers.

However, Pilot Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., crew Joel Martin, and the plane’s Australian passengers, Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santanan have yet to be found.

The plane, Cessna 340A, left the Bicol International Airport (BIA) at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday — bound for Manila — before disappearing.

“Authorities are presently investigating the crash site to map out factors that led to the recent incident in town,” said Baldo.

“Search and rescue operations are still in effect unless dead bodies are found, then it will be declared as search and retrieval operations,” he added.

This is the second Cessna plane to go missing this year, with the first disappearing in Isabela in January.

RELATED STORIES:

Another Cessna plane goes missing in Albay — CAAP

Cessna plane debris found hanging on a tree in village near Mayon Volcano

JMS
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Albay, Australian, Bicol, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cessna, crash site, Manila, passengers, plane
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.