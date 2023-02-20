Pauline Amelinckx says she’s more driven as she vies for Miss Universe PH crown for 3rd time

Pageant veteran Pauline Amelinckx is returning to the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2023 stage for her third and final shot at the crown — a decision that she had been “pondering for months.”

The MUPh Charity 2022 titleholder admitted on her Instagram account on Saturday, Feb. 18 that she feels “super emotional” after expressing her intention to vie for the crown for the third time.

“I’m honestly still super emotional about everything but it’s mostly feelings of happiness, excitement, and a whole lotta GRATITUDE for all the support I’ve been receiving. I’m really lost for words,” she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline C. Amelinckx (@paulineamelinckx)

Amelinckx stressed that joining the local tilt once again was not “a last-minute decision,” and was decided after months as a way of trusting her “gut feeling.”

“A lot of people asked me if this was a last minute decision. but i had been pondering on this for months, [to be honest]. I talked to those I trust and those dear to me. and all the while still receiving sweet and supportive messages [from so] many people,” she said. “I trust my gut feeling. and I feel like I could still step up, bring people together for meaningful causes and be [transformed] myself.”

The beauty queen also added that she would “regret” not taking a “leap of faith” to compete for the MUPh 2023 crown on her third and final attempt.

“I also knew and felt I would regret it if [I didn’t] take this leap of faith for my final round with MUPH. So, I thought if I still have this passion and ambition in me, and the support is overflowing, what the hell am I waiting for? This is my NOW. My PUHON [transformed] into KARUN (someday into present),” she added.

The Filipino-Belgian stunner eventually made it to the top 40 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2023, which was announced by the organization on Saturday night, Feb. 18.



“Officially a part of the Top40 for @themissuniverseph,” Amelinckx said on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 19. “A phenomenal woman said yesterday that this opportunity comes around once, twice, and sometimes even thrice in a [lifetime].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline C. Amelinckx (@paulineamelinckx)

Amelinckx also thanked her fans for supporting her on her third attempt, saying she feels “more driven” to compete for the crown.

“That realization of me being able to once again step on the MUPh stage, even on my 3rd attempt, with so much love from others, makes me feel incredibly grateful, humbled and more driven. Thank You, for this opportunity to grow and do more meaningful things with meaningful people, to transform and be transformed myself,” she said.

Fellow beauty queens Graciella Lehmann, Maureen Montagne, and Francesca Taruc, as well as Star Magic artist Aya Fernandez, expressed their support for the Bohol-based beauty queen in the comments.

Aside from Amelinckx, other returning queens included in the MUPh Top 40 include Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee, Miss Global Philippines 2018 Eileen Gonzales, Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 third runner-up Emmanuelle Vera, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Samantha Panlilio, among many others.

Other pageant veterans included in the final 40 delegates are Miss Bikini Philippines 2016 Christine Julianne Opiaza, Miss Global Universe Philippines 2019 Layla Adriatico, Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International 2019 Klyza Castro, and Aliwan Fiesta Digital 2020 Queen Jannarie Zarzoso.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi is set to pass her crown to her successor at the end of the national pageant, although the coronation night’s date is yet to be announced, as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe PH officially opens 2023 pageant to women ‘regardless of civil status’

Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey early, fails to make Top 16

Russian woman from Udmurtia wins Mrs. Universe crown; 2 Filipinos in Top 25

Soldier goes to battle for Mrs. Universe title

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP