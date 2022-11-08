Miss Universe PH officially opens 2023 pageant to women ‘regardless of civil status’

The Miss Universe Philippines organization is now accepting applications from aspirants “regardless of civil status” for its 2023 pageant.

The organization made the announcement through its Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday, Nov. 7.

“The most prestigious crown in the country can be yours for the taking. Bring out the queen in you as we open the application process for Miss Universe Philippines 2023,” it said.

Applicants should be 18 to 27 years old, female and a Filipino citizen. The application will be open until Jan. 29, 2023.



Last September, Miss Universe organization president Paula Shugart confirmed that married women or those who have children will be allowed to participate in the competition. Shugart added that the organization does not want to “preclude someone from competing if they felt that they can handle the job.”

Filipino-Italian model Celeste Cortesi was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines in the pageant held last April. She will be competing in the 71st Miss Universe pageant scheduled on Jan. 14 next year in New Orleans, Louisiana.

RELATED STORIES

Silvia Celeste Cortesi is Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Cebuana queens shine during MUPH 2022 preliminaries