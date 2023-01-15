Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey early, fails to make Top 16

Philippines’ bet Celeste Cortesi has failed to advance to the Top 16 of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana in the U.S. on Saturday, Jan. 14 (morning of Jan. 15 in the Philippines).

Below is the list of candidates who advanced to the Top 16:

Puerto Rico, Ashley Cariño

Haiti, Mideline Phelizor

Australia, Monique Riley

Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez

Laos, Payengxa Lor

South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri

Portugal, Telma Madeira

Canada, Amelia Tu

Peru, Alessia Rovegno

Trinidad and Tobago, Tya Jané Ramey

Curaçao, Gabriëla Dos Santos

India, Divita Rai

Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

Spain, Alicia Faubel

USA, R’bonney Gabriel

Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizábal

Prior to the pageant, Cortesi was chosen as one of the frontrunners by international pageant publications Missosology and Sash Factor earlier this weekend. Also included in their final hot picks are Venezuela, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, and USA.

Miss Universe Norway 2022 Ida Anette Hauan didn’t make it to the pageant’s coronation night since she’s currently “ill,” according to hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Olivia Culpo.

The Filipina-Italian lass made a statement at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition last Thursday, Jan. 12 with a pink two-piece swimsuit and a cape with hand prints, as well as a sky blue evening gown and Darna-inspired national costume by Oliver Tolentino.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe winners, namely, Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

Celeste Cortesi picked as Miss Universe 2022 frontrunner by global pageant observers

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi shares her win with her mom

LOOK: Celeste Cortesi shines at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition

71st Miss Universe selection panel to have all-female members