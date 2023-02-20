With ‘support of community,’ crime rate continues to drop in CV 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in the region noted a drop of crime rate in the region for the period February 12-18, 2023.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) reported 61 crime incidents in the said period, which is a 14-percent drop compared to the same period last year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearies, said this drop in crime rate is attributed to the contribution of the Central Public Safety Analysis (CPSA), as well as the “recognized support of the community.”

The most prevalent crimes in Central Visayas as of recent are theft, robbery, and physical injuries.

“We can see now that the operations that we have conducted like illegal drugs, illegal firearms, wanted persons, and illegal gambling, are gaining grounds – meaning to say they are resulting to a peaceful Central Visayas,” Pelare said.

Pelare also said that they are meticulously monitoring index crimes as these are “determinatives of the peace and order.”

The PRO-7 expects this decrease to continue for the next weeks.

In January, PRO-7 also reported a drop of crime incidents.

Police reported 208 incidents from Jan 1-25, which is 62 lower than the same period in 2022, wherein 270 were recorded. Emmariel Ares, Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

/bmjo

READ MORE:

PRO-7 notes drop in index crimes from Jan 1 to 25

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP