PRO-7 notes drop in index crimes from Jan 1 to 25



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas noted a drop in crime incidents in the region from January 1 to 25, 2023.

PRO-7 reported 208 incidents in the said period, which is 62 lower than the same period last year, wherein 270 were recorded, particularly in eight focus crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, and carnapping for both motorcycle and motor vehicle.

This period was crucial in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City, since this is the period when activities related to the Sinulog comeback were held.

In his report, Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of PRO-7, said that of the number of crime incidents of the said period, 98.35 percent were either solved or cleared.

Solved cases are crime incidents wherein perpetrators are already arrested and appropriate cases were filed before the court. Cleared cases, on the other hand, are those whose suspects are already identified and cases are filed, but perpetrators are not arrested yet.

Bearis further corroborated this significant drop in crime incidents to their relentless campaign against all forms of criminality in the region.

Meanwhile, last January 25, police successfully served warrants of arrest to seven most wanted persons in the region.

Among the most wanted persons arrested are identified as Florencio Comamao Jr., who was nabbed in Barangay Poblacion in Tagbilaran City in the province of Bohol; Orlando Algoso in Barangay Apas in Cebu City, and Vinz Canucat of Barangay Day-as. These three have warrants of arrest for illegal drug violations.

Aside from these three, a certain Mark Anthony Batoon of Carmen, Cebu, and Archie Catipay of Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City, was also arrested for frustrated murder charges. Further, Reymart Falcon also ended up in jail after authorities served his warrant of arrest for Statutory Rape. Lastly, Robert Madale was also arrested for qualified theft.

Bearis said that hunting down of wanted persons continues as they vow to give justice to their respective victims.

