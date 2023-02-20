Viloria is top bowler in SUGBU shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Maeng Viloria emerged as the top bowler in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Viloria, who finished third overall in the mixed classified masters category in the 22nd Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament in Bacolod City last January, flexed his winning form anew.

This time, he topped the bowling shootout tournament ensuring him the top spot of qualifiers for SUGBU’s monthly “Bowler of the Month” tilt on February 26.

Viloria finished the four-game series with 879 pinfalls, while Luke Bolongan placed second with 853 pinfalls. Xyrra Cabusas settled for third place with 805 pinfalls.

Viloria’s win put him on top of the 16 qualifiers for the monthly bowling tournament with an average of 205.75 pinfalls.

Bolongan is at second with an average of 193.92 pinfalls, while Rene Ceniza is at third with an 189.92 average.

The rest of the qualified bowlers for the “Bowler of the Month” tournament are Dodong Dante, PJ Dionisio, Dory Enoveso, Aui Padawan, Vivian Padawan, Heber Alqueza, Chris Ramil, MJ Villa, Tess Regino, Tessie Dante, Lemuel Paquibut, Romy Mauro, and Geff Buyco.

Ultimately, the champion of the “Bowler of the Month” tournament qualifies as one of the 12 competitors for the coveted “Bowler of the Year” tournament in December.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Six teams notch wins in Don Bosco Alumni cagefest

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP