Hyundai Motor PH takes Stargazer, Creta for an adventure in Cebu

By: - February 20, 2023

Cebu City, Philippines—Confident of its new generation of vehicle lineup, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. brought to Cebu the Stargazer multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and Creta subcompact crossover for a media drive event dubbed Hyundai Cebu Adventure held February 15-17, 2023.

The event, attended by members of the Philippine motoring media, highlighted the Stargazer and Creta, two vehicles expected to make waves for the Korean automaker in the country.

Members of the Philippine motoring media gather around the Hyundai Creta subcompact crossover and Stargazer MPV in a cafe along the Transcentral Highway in Cebu. | Hyundai PH photo

The event started at the Hyundai Cebu South dealership in Cebu City on February 15.

“During this drive, we would like to rediscover the City of Cebu and fall in love again with the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Stargazer,” said Cecil Capacete, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc., before the start of the event.

Units of the Hyundai Stargazer MPV breeze through the highway in Cebu. | Hyundai PH photo

The Stargazer is a seven-seater MPV that sports a futuristic design and offers versatility that MPVs are known for, which is why it is among the vehicles expected to shine for Hyundai.

The Creta, on the other hand, is a stylish crossover that is also expected to be a volume seller because of its athletic features.

Hyundai Cebu

Units of the Hyundai Creta subcompact crossover pass through the iconic Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). | Hyundai PH photo

Members of the media then took turns driving the Stargazer and the Creta in a route that included the famous winding roads of the Transcentral Highway that connects eastern and western Cebu.

The roads in this highway include tough climbs and sharp curves but the Creta and the Stargazer did not disappoint, handling the steep climbs well despite the foggy weather.  

Units of the Creta crossover pass through a road being repaired along the Transcentral Highway in brgy Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

The media drive also included a pass through the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that connects mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island. 

Here are more photos during the drive:

Units of the Stargazer MPV pass through the winding mountain roads of Busay in Cebu City. | Hyundai PH photo

 

Units of the Hyundai Creta crossover pass through a road being repaired along the Transcentral Highway in brgy Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

 

Hyundai Cebu

A vlogger takes a video of the Stargazer as it cruises along the foggy Transcentral Highway in Balamban, Cebu during the Hyundai Cebu Adventure held Feb 15-17. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

 

