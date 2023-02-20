Hyundai Motor PH takes Stargazer, Creta for an adventure in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—Confident of its new generation of vehicle lineup, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. brought to Cebu the Stargazer multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and Creta subcompact crossover for a media drive event dubbed Hyundai Cebu Adventure held February 15-17, 2023.

The event, attended by members of the Philippine motoring media, highlighted the Stargazer and Creta, two vehicles expected to make waves for the Korean automaker in the country.

The event started at the Hyundai Cebu South dealership in Cebu City on February 15.

“During this drive, we would like to rediscover the City of Cebu and fall in love again with the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Stargazer,” said Cecil Capacete, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc., before the start of the event.

The Stargazer is a seven-seater MPV that sports a futuristic design and offers versatility that MPVs are known for, which is why it is among the vehicles expected to shine for Hyundai.

The Creta, on the other hand, is a stylish crossover that is also expected to be a volume seller because of its athletic features.

Members of the media then took turns driving the Stargazer and the Creta in a route that included the famous winding roads of the Transcentral Highway that connects eastern and western Cebu.

The roads in this highway include tough climbs and sharp curves but the Creta and the Stargazer did not disappoint, handling the steep climbs well despite the foggy weather.

The media drive also included a pass through the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that connects mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island.

Here are more photos during the drive:

