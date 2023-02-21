Karapatan-Central Visayas highlights UN’s recommendation for investigation of human rights violations

CONSOLACION, Cebu—A cause-oriented group calls for the liberation of political prisoners as the country commemorates the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Karapatan Central Visayas Secretary General Dennis Abarientos, in a media forum on Tuesday, February 21, shared their activities for the upcoming EDSA anniversary; one of which is to bid for the release of political prisoners from the current government upon the recommendation of the United Nations (UN).

In the forum, Abarientos declared that from July to November of 2022, 15 cases of alleged extrajudicial killings and 320 alleged illegal arrests and detention were recorded. Consequently, a total of 109 political prisoners from Central Visayas were also listed.

“This is sad kay supposedly democracy naman gud ta and our constitution prohibits the curtailment of arrests of anybody based merely of political belief…dili na pwede na dakpon ka kay kay nagtuo ka na bati ning gobyernoha…” Abarientos said.

(They can’t arrest someone who believes this government is ugly.)

Abarientos also mentioned in his talk the alleged abduction of unionists/activists, Armand Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao that happened early this year.

Abarientos said some are wrongfully charged with rebellion and other political offenses like murder so they would stay longer in prison

“We hope that the government— under (President) Bongbong, he should show that he’s not like his father and he will institute rehabilitative efforts—[will] free all political prisoners, especially those [who are detained here in] Central Visayas,” he added.

Karapatan – Central Visayas will hold their celebratory rally on Friday, February 24, with the route starting from Fuente Osmeña en route to Camp Sergio Osmeña. The rally will have a stop in Colon Street.

“We are celebrating the solidarity of Filipinos. Through this (event), we’d like to relive as we address the new challenges of this new era. It’s an easy thing to say na [we should unite] but the real test of it is in facing the animosities, turmoils, challenges, and threats of our rights.” | Jessa Sarnillo Ngojo

