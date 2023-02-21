Cordova initiates rice-for-garbage program to discourage use of plastic

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Cordova is initiating a rice-for-garbage program to discourage its constituents from using plastic on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This was based on the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Ordinance no. 2022-82 which bans the use of plastic and styrofoam containers in big and small establishments.

However, the use of single-use plastic is allowed only for the following purposes: small plastic used as packaging for sauce; plastic used as packaging for ice water and ice candy; and plastic cover cap that is used with soft drinks and floats.

During these days, establishments are encouraged to use packaging made of paper, rattan, net bags, or any reusable packaging/baskets or biodegradable packaging.

To encourage the public to store their plastic waste and throw them properly, the municipal government has initiated an exchange program where 100 grams of plastic waste will be exchanged for one kilogram of rice.

Locals must bring their plastic waste to the Central Storage Facility of the town at Barangay Poblacion.

Personnel from the Solid Waste Management Unit will weigh and assess their plastic waste. They will be given a coupon that they will have to present at the mayor’s office so that they can claim their rice.

Those who will violate the ordinance shall be fined from P500 to P2,500; temporary suspension of business permit; indefinite closure of business establishment; and permanent revocation of business permit.

The penalty will also depend on the scale of the business.

The ordinance added that the fund that they will generate will be utilized for the zero-waste management programs of the town. /rcg

