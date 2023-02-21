Woman nabbed for drugs in Cebu City claims items were planted

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old woman who was arrested for drugs here strongly denied she was engaged in any illegal drug activity.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confiscated at least 500 grams of ‘shabu’ from Marieden Barbecho, 40, a native of Aloguinsan town but currently residing in Barangay Kamputhaw here. The illegal drugs confiscated from Barbecho has an estimated value of P3.4 million.

But Barbecho claims the items found from her were planted.

“Tinood gyud na akong gisulti. Walay man moy kaluoy uy. Grabe ra pud nang daghana gi-planted ninyo diha,” she told operatives.

(What I am saying is true. You don’t have any pity. The items you planted is too much.)

Barbecho was caught inside the house of her stepmother in Sitio Fatima, Barangay Kamputhaw, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Despite the claims of Barbecho, PDEA-7 agents said they placed Barbecho under a week-long surveillance until she agreed to transact with them. The operation was made after they received information from an asset of the suspect’s illegal drug activities.

“May lumapit sa amin na asset kaya nakapagtransact kami sa kanya. Mga a week lang ito, hinintay namin na pumayag siya kasi namimili to eh…Namimili siya eh [customers],” PDEA-7 agent said.

(An asset came to us that’s why we were able to transact with her. This was for a week only, we waited that she’d agree because she chooses her customers.)

Accordingly, Barbecho can dispose at least a kilo of suspected shabu per week and she can allegedly accommodate clients outside Cebu City.

PDEA-7 said she is a newly identified personality in terms of illegal drug trade.

During the operation, PDEA-7 agents also found several receipts or proof of monetary transaction from remittance centers.

Barbecho claimed she was just a ‘purchaser’ of groceries for inmates inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Barbecho said that the relatives of the inmates contact her and send her money through remittance centers to buy the basic needs of the inmates there.

She has been doing this since 2017 as her means to provide the needs of her three sons, whose ages range from six to 18 years old.

She got this job with the help of her uncle, who was previously jailed at the CPDRC.

Barbecho added that the receipts from inside the house were the money sent to her for purchase of groceries and not of illegal drugs.

PDEA-7 agents said they will include these receipts in their investigation.

