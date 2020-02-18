Marcelito Pomoy is 3rd runner-up in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy bowed out of the quest to be the grand winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” talent competition on Tuesday after he as named third runner-up.

“The act finishing in fourth place and leaving the competition is Marcelito Pomoy,” Terry Crews, the show’s host, announced during the show’s grand finale aired Monday night in the US (Tuesday in Manila).

Mumbai-based dance crew V Unbeatable was hailed as the grand winner of the competition.

‘Marcelito, I love you so much. You have the most beautiful voice—well I should actually say the most beautiful voices—inside of you,” the talent show’s judge and former supermodel Heidi Klum said.

“You are a champion and thank you so much for sharing your talent with all of us,” she added.

Previously, Marcelito wowed everyone as he channeled his inner Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson with his rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” in his grand finals performance.

Before joining “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Marcelito was the grand winner of “Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 2 in 2011.

GSG