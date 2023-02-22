NGCP assures fast tracking of damaged power line in Mandaue

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) assures fast “tracking restoration” of the damaged Line 2 of its Cebu-Mandaue 138-kiloVolt (KV) underground power line in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

The transmission line was damaged during the excavation activity conducted by the contractor of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) on January 21, 2023.

In a statement, NGCP said that the incident forced NGCP to temporarily divert a maximum of 180 megawatts of the affected loads to the remaining Line 1 to restore transmission service to parts of the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) and Mactan Electric Company (MECO).

Before the incident, the two transmission lines were able to distribute 274 megawatts to the two distribution utilities.

“We are coordinating with the DPWH on resolving this and other similar incidents, and preventing further occurrences. NGCP is currently assessing the exact nature and extent of the damage as this information is crucial in the repair of the said line. The availability of equipment, parts and technical experts are also limiting factors. Nevertheless, we are fast tracking restoration of the damaged line,” NGCP said in a statement.

NGCP said the damage may result in power rationing if the power demand exceeds the remaining transmitting capacity of the line.

Earlier, MECO’s general manager, Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, cautioned consumers that the incident will lead to an increase in power rates and rotational brownouts since the power supply that they received is no longer enough to cope with their demands.

NGCP added that foreign experts will be joining their team to examine the damage and determine the timeline for repairs.

However, the initial estimate of their technical team projects that by May 2023, the restoration and repair of the transmission line will already be completed.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) will be in charge of the rates and cost recovery mechanism regarding the additional costs incurred by the distribution utilities due to the damaged underground line.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

MECO tells Oponganons: Brace for power rate hike

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP