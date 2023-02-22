TWG to monitor new cable installations in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A Technical Working Group (TWG) that will monitor new cable installations in Mandaue City will be created soon.

Architect Florentino Nimor, the assistant city administrator, said that their current concern is the new cable installations that were not bundled.

Nimor said they have already initially discussed this with telecommunication companies but they said it was from the sub-contractors that they were not able to monitor.

Because of this, Nimor said they will be coming up with an executive order from Mayor Jonas Cortes creating a TWG that will monitor these new cable installations.

“Tingale magbuhat mi og policies how to issue permits and then once the permit is issued ma properly monitored sila,” said Nimor.

Once the TWG will be convened, Nimor said that one of their recommendations to the telecommunication companies is that they should also set policies that will control these.

“Otherwise recurring problem na sad, layo ra kaayo’ng one year, mobalik na sad ta sa spaghetti wires,” he said.

Mandaue City has been conducting wire clearing and bundling operations since late last year to clear the view of CCTV cameras and beautify the city roads.

To fasten the operation, the city has already sent letters to the telecommunication companies requesting additional personnel.

Currently, they only have one team prioritizing the city’s major thoroughfares. The additional personnel who will make up the second team will be assigned to the interior roads.

The primary team is currently clearing and bundling the cable wires along S.B Cabahug Street. The next operation will be conducted at A.S Fortuna St. /rcg

