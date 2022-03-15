Woman nabbed for ‘stealing’ 22K worth of telecom wires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 200 subscribers lost their internet connection after a woman allegedly cut off five meters of telecommunication cable wires worth P22,000 on Tuesday dawn in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City.

Police said Dina (not her real name), is a 39 years old resident of Babag, Busay but is currently renting an apartment in Barangay Camputhaw.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, station commander of Police Station 2 said that they were able to recover five meters of cable wires from the suspect which affected the internet connection of at least 200 subscribers.

“Allegedly caught in the act sir na iyang gipang putol kaning five meters of 200 subscribers cable wires so that would be worth P22,000 and on the spot sir gi fix sa atong barangay tanod,” said Tagsip.

The concerned telecommunication service provider is reportedly keen on filing a lawsuit against the suspect.

However, the suspect denied that cut and stole the cable wires.

“Naay namutol og wire unya hagdan ug kuhit nabilin nila nya mao to ako gikuha kay naduol sa akong tanom gud.” Ulalay explained.

However, authorities will have to wait until the suspect can provide the identities of the real culprits before she can get off the hook.

Although this may be the first known wire-theft in the area, Tagsip urges local residents to be vigilant and to immediately report to their station if they encounter similar crimes.

“I would like to encourage the public if ever naay mga report or mga incident na in ani don’t hesitate to call us or drop by our station para at least maibestigahan pud nato” said Tagsip.

/rcg

