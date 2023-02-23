Red tide warning raised in coastal waters of Daius and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

By: Inquirer.net February 23,2023 - 06:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, declared eight coastal areas in the country positive for the red tide toxin.

Among those areas included the coastal waters of Daius and Tagbilaran City in Bohol.

Red tide warning was also raised over the following areas:

-coastal waters of Masbate

-coastal waters of Panay

-coastal waters of President Roxas

-coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz

-coastal waters of San Pedro in Samar

-Damanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

-Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

With this, the public is reminded that all types of shellfish harvested in the said areas are unsafe for consumption.

Fish, shrimps, squid, and crabs can be eaten, provided that they are washed thoroughly before consumption.

Meanwhile, Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City is now free from red tide. (Vance Chan, Inquirer.net, Trainee)

