1,321 land reform beneficiaries in Central Visayas given titles

MANILA, Philippines — Over 1,300 land reform beneficiaries in Central Visayas have received land titles for their plots, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

DAR simultaneously distributed 1,290 land titles to 1,321 beneficiaries in three provinces — Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu — on Tuesday, February 21, according to Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

“Hold on to your land titles and take care of your farmlands because this administration will pour out various support services in your community to boost your livelihood activities,” Estrella said in a statement.

Following is a breakdown of the title distribution:

In Bohol, 501 beneficiaries received 602 titles, covering 544.05 hectares.

In Negros Oriental, 474 beneficiaries received 480 titles covering 330.63 hectares.

In Cebu, 346 beneficiaries received 208 certificates of titles covering 296.66 hectares.

The turnover of the titles was fulfilling for DAR officials and personnel, according to Leomides Villareal, Central Visayas director of the DAR.

“Our fulfillment is manifested in the smiles of our beneficiaries,” Villarreal said.

One beneficiary — 67-year-old Avelino Montes from Talibon town in Bohol — said he had been waiting for his title for three decades.

“We are now looking forward to a brighter future,” Montes said.

—DENVER GODEZANO (TRAINEE)

