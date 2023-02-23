Over P40M infrastructure projects turned over to Cebu City barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, led the turnover of about P49 million worth of various infrastructure projects in the different barangays in the city.

The activity is part of the weeklong celebration of the city’s 86th Charter Anniversary, which will culminate on Friday, Feb. 24–the designated Charter Day of Cebu City.

Among the infrastructure projects, which had its blessing and turnover, is the expansion of a school building at the San Jose Elementary School.

According to Ian Hassamal, head of the city’s Local School Board, the 4-storey expansion covers a total of 16 new classrooms and a functional roofdeck.

The project has a budget of around P30 million.

It was first initiated during the time of the late Mayor Edgardo Labella, but the completion was halted due to the Typhoon Odette that massively hit Cebu last December 2021.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) also turned over a new bridge in Barangay San Jose on Thursday.

The replacement bridge has a budget of P7 million.

The project was made to replace the old bridge that was constructed during the time of the late mayor Florentino Solon.

Barangay Luz residents also received a new 700-meter concrete road on Thursday. The project is worth P7 million.

Lastly, the city government also inaugurated another 500-meter new concrete road in Barangay Pasil, which has a budget of P5 million.

“Mao ni ang direction ni Mayor Rama, ang road concreting kay mas makasave ang city kaysa kung aspalto lang–after two to three years, maguba na pod, lain na pong gasto para sa maintenance,” Councilor Jerry Guardo said.

(This is the direction of Mayor Rama, the city can save through road concreting because only using asphalt–after to three years, the road will be damaged, then we will have to spend again for maintenance.)

