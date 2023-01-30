Cebu City to celebrate week-long 86th Charter Anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will officially start on Feb. 17, 2023 the week-long celebration for its 86th Charter Anniversary scheduled on Feb. 24, 2023.

City Administrator Ma. Suzanne Ardosa announced on Monday, Jan. 30, the different activities scheduled for this year’s celebration.

These include an exhibit of Don Vicente Rama’s memorabilia, the first-ever Cebu City Hall Got Talent, an inter-department service showcase that will be held in one of the malls in the city, and a small-business-day fair in Plaza Independencia.

City hall employees will also get to participate in a Family Day to be held at the South Road Properties (SRP), a free health check-up, a wellness day, and the season 2 of ‘BalakWit’ or showcase of poetry and songs, headed by the Cebu City Youth Development Commission.

A Charter Day Quiz Bowl will also be held where winners will be receiving sets of prizes.

“Naa pod tay himoon nga awarding sa mga outstanding employees from the rank-and-file section, division head, assistant department head, department head, and outstanding department,” she said.

On Feb. 24, the city’s Charter Day, Ardosa said there will be a launching for the Cebu City Hymn contest and inauguration of completed projects.

A mass, wreath-laying ceremony, and a testimonial dinner for private individuals who have helped the city are also scheduled on Feb. 24.

Last year, the city celebrated its charter anniversary with a mix of physical and virtual activities in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, full-blown in-person activities and gatherings resumed in the latter part of 2022 after the city government decided to ditch the mandatory use of face-mask both indoors and outdoors, and issued an updated, looser health guidelines on gatherings.

Charter Day is one of the most important celebrations in the city, which received its charter in 1937 after a lobby of then legislator Vicente Rama, who is Mayor Rama’s grandfather.

