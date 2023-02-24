Police to strictly impose anti-vandalism ordinance in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Vandals are warned that destroying both public and private properties in Cebu City have corresponding penalties.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that anyone who will be caught vandalizing properties using aerosol paints will be fined from P3,000 to P8,000 through the city’s Anti-Vandalism Ordinance of 2018.

A Cebu City official also disclosed earlier that aside from these fines, violators will also face jail term up to eight months.

“…kung madakpan mo sa pagbuhat ani violation ni sa atoang anti-vandalism ordinance of 2018 medyo daku-daku raba gyud ang silot, naay penalty nga at least P3,000 ug ang labing taas mao ang P8,000. Aside ana kasohan ni siya sa korte,” Rafter said.

Rafter said that they have also yet to converse with the city council regarding the plans on the installation of security cameras following the appeal of Cebu City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II to better install functioning security cameras and increase the roving patrols in these areas.

As of now, Rafter said that they haven’t received specific instructions from the city council regarding this concern.

Rafter appeals to everyone to refrain from vandalizing to achieve the goal of becoming a Singapore-like Cebu City.

