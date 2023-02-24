Cebu City police getting ready for PBBM’s visit



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are getting ready for the visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos (PBBM) for the inauguration of Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Monday, February 27, 2023, here.

Not disclosing the details, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they are already closely coordinating with the Presidential Management Staff regarding the security plans that will be set for PBBM’s visit in Cebu City.

Police already had a run through on the venues where Marcos will possibly be visiting. Rafter added that they have sufficient number of local police who will be detailed during PBBM’s Cebu visit.

Last November 2022, the Department of Transportation awarded the contract for Package 1 of the BRT project to Hunan Road and Bridge (HNRB) Construction, a contractor based in Hunan, China.

Package 1 of the BRT starts from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard and right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Avenue.

/bmjo

