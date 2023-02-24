BRT groundbreaking

Cebu City police getting ready for PBBM’s visit

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 24,2023 - 11:22 AM
PBBM Cebu

Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Avenue is the headquarters of the Cebu City Police Office. | file photo


CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are getting ready for the visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos (PBBM) for the inauguration of Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Monday, February 27, 2023, here.

Not disclosing the details, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they are already closely coordinating with the Presidential Management Staff regarding the security plans that will be set for PBBM’s visit in Cebu City.

Police already had a run through on the venues where Marcos will possibly be visiting. Rafter added that they have sufficient number of local police who will be detailed during PBBM’s Cebu visit.

Last November 2022, the Department of Transportation awarded the contract for Package 1 of the BRT project to Hunan Road and Bridge (HNRB) Construction, a contractor based in Hunan, China.

Package 1 of the BRT starts from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard and right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Avenue.

/bmjo

READ:

BRT project finally breaks ground Feb. 27

Cuenco: I don’t think DOTr can deliver BRT promise on time

May targets for BRT unaccomplished, City dad urges DOTr to hasten implementation

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bongbong Marcos, BRT Project, Cebu City, cebu news, security
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.