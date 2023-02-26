When tempted …

The story is told about a man who told his wife: “I found a wallet in the church. What should I do?” His wife said: “Don’t give it back yet. Let’s pray over it, and we will decide if it is a temptation from the devil or an answer from God to our prayer!”

* * *

In today’s Gospel (Ma 4:1-11), we hear about the temptation of Jesus in the desert, and how he was able to overcome them by holding on to the word of God. It is the presence and the power of God that gives us the strength to do good and avoid evil.

* * *

On a personal note, how do we fight our own temptations? The best advice is just to pray and flee! If we give an inch, if we hesitate and linger on a bit, pretty soon, we will be caught by the devil’s bait.

* * *

Padre Pio tells us that whenever we are tempted, let us remember a dog that is on a leash; as long as we don’t come near it, we will not be bitten by it.

* * *

“Come, Holy Spirit!” Say this prayer continuously as soon as the first instance of a temptation sets in. Say it prayerfully, and religiously, and the evil one will flee.

* * *

These are three big-time temptations we all encounter in life, namely: pleasures; power; pera (money). In one way or another, more or less, sooner or later, we are subjected to temptations of the flesh, temptations of pride, and temptations of greed. We all fall, but by God’s grace, we can be strong, and, yes, we can overcome.

* * *

We are a work in progress. Let us not get discouraged, or give up. The moment we give up, the moment we stop trying, then we have lost the battle. Our greatest assurance is that God is always with us and that God is amazingly and wonderfully a forgiving God!

* * *

There are some people who claim that temptation is not an issue, not a problem at all. Why? Because as soon as temptation comes, they give in! As long as we keep on trying, God will understand our failings.

* * *

What is your biggest temptation? What is your weakness? What is your favorite sin? What are your addictions? What are your bad habits that keep recurring? Today, just acknowledge, accept, and admit the temptations in your life to our loving Father. You are not alone in your temptations. You are not helpless in your weakness, you are not chained to your sins, you are not doomed by your addictions. You are not married to your bad habits. Remember that God is with you always and in always! God will make a way to set you free.

* * *

Humility keeps the devil away. When tempted, pray in humility, and believe there is someone greater than yourself; flee in humility and trust in someone who can protect you; thank God in humility if you do not fall, and repent in humility if you fail.

* * *

In temptation, remember God will not allow you to be tempted beyond your capacity. Remember, too, that God’s grace is sufficient for you, but you must cooperate. Finally, remember that God will help you, but you must help yourself too.

* * *

Last Feb. 20, the day, I arrived in San Francisco, California, I went to pray over and brought the relic of St. Ezekiel Moreno to Fr. Mike Brillantes, who is very sick. Especially in this season of Lent, let us all go the “extra mile” and give the “extra smile” to people who are in need of them the most. Yes, let us not postpone our conversion and continue loving the people God sends our way, every day.

* * *

Think about this, “Compassionate and merciful is the Lord; He forgives sins, He saves in times of trouble, and He is a protector to all who seek him in truth.” (Sirach 2:11)

* * *

A moment with the Lord: Lord, when we are tempted, help us to hold on to You, so that we will be shielded, Amen.

