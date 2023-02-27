President Marcos promises affordable monthly payments to beneficiaries of housing program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Affordable monthly payment to own a house.

This was what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said following the recently concluded groundbreaking of a housing project under his Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program in Cebu City on Monday, Feb. 27, at the South Road Properties.

Marcos led the groundbreaking of the project together with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development ( DHSUD), and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Sisiguruhin natin na mananatiling abot-kaya ang buwanang hulog at bayad para sa mga bahay na ito kaya patuloy po ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa Kongreso upang maging matagumpay ang programang ito,” Marcos said.

(We will make sure that the monthly payment and payment of the house will be affordable, so we continue to coordinate with Congress so that this program will be successful.)

READ: MOU inked for building 30,000 housing units for Cebu City residents

This, Marcos, said was one way to address the lack of houses or access to affordable homes of Filipinos.



In Cebu City alone, this program is intended for families affected by the city’s recovery of the three-meter easement program, other clearing operations, minimum wage earners, and government employees who do not have their own houses.

The entire South Coastal Urban Development Project covers 60 hectares.

The first phase of the project comprises of ten 20-storey buildings, which will be constructed within a 25-hectare development site, covering Barangays Kinasang-an, Basak Pardo, and Basak San Nicolas west of the South Road Properties. A total of 8,000 informal settlers and low-wage earners in the city will benefit from this project.

This is the 16th groundbreaking of the Pambansang Pabahay Project in the country since it was launched last September 2022.

Earlier, Marcos visited the Kadiwa farmers market at the Cebu Capitol Compound. He then led the groundbreaking of the CBRT project at the Fuente Osmeña and then the groundbreaking of the housing project at the South Road Properties.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit the Mandaue City Sports Complex to lead the distribution of government assistance to selected city residents there.

